Postgame thoughts and observations
While last week was an old-school defensive struggle, this week quickly turned into a bombs-away, good old-fashioned beatdown, as the Bulldogs routed the visiting Blazers 56-7.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news