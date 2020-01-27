Dayne Young and Brent Rollins collaborate to discover the nuances of the Georgia Bulldogs and college football. *All grades and other data via www.PFF.com* See Part 1 of this piece here.

Testing defensive eye discipline

The Cowboys use the motion man to distract.

Dayne: Expect to see an active backfield pre-snap from the Bulldogs. Motion men can dictate the momentum defenders have when the ball is snapped. Here, the motioned receiver goes one way while a running back screen develops the other way. If Georgia's offensive line plays a bit smaller and promotes agility, this kind of action is possible. Brent: While we don't have the data for the Oklahoma State or Southern Miss years on the amount of shift/motioning, Monken's offenses in Tampa Bay used shifts or motion on 35 to 38 percent of plays, below the NFL average and nowhere near the 79 percent that topped the league with Kyle Shanahan's Super Bowl-bound offense in San Francisco. In 2019, Georgia's offense used a shift/motion component on 50.5 percent of its snaps.

Rushing philosophy

Oklahoma State sets a running lane.