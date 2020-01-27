Film Don't Lie: Todd Monken offense - part 2
Dayne Young and Brent Rollins collaborate to discover the nuances of the Georgia Bulldogs and college football.
*All grades and other data via www.PFF.com*
Testing defensive eye discipline
Dayne: Expect to see an active backfield pre-snap from the Bulldogs. Motion men can dictate the momentum defenders have when the ball is snapped. Here, the motioned receiver goes one way while a running back screen develops the other way. If Georgia's offensive line plays a bit smaller and promotes agility, this kind of action is possible.
Brent: While we don't have the data for the Oklahoma State or Southern Miss years on the amount of shift/motioning, Monken's offenses in Tampa Bay used shifts or motion on 35 to 38 percent of plays, below the NFL average and nowhere near the 79 percent that topped the league with Kyle Shanahan's Super Bowl-bound offense in San Francisco. In 2019, Georgia's offense used a shift/motion component on 50.5 percent of its snaps.
Rushing philosophy
Dayne: The most successful running plays under Monken's offense are very decisive. The runner spends very little time maneuvering laterally. It's all getting to the hole faster than it can be stuffed.
Brent: The essence and birth of the spread offense was actually designed (by Rich Rodriquez at Glenville State University, before he went to Tulane) to help the running game. At PFF, we have shown that field location (between the 20s) and number of defenders in the box predict rushing success more so than the ability of the running back. In 2019, Georgia was in the top half of the FBS (44th) in terms of number of rushing plays with at least eight defenders in the box.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news