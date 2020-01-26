Dayne: Todd Monken brings nearly three decades' worth of on-field coaching experience to Athens in 2020. We focused on his time at Oklahoma State (2011-12), Southern Miss (2013-15), and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2016-2018) for this Film Don't Lie review. Kirby Smart often bemoaned the lack of explosive plays for the Bulldogs in 2019. Monken's track record shows a much more aggressive approach.





Brent: LSU called upon previously unknown, 30-year-old Joe Brady to jump-start its offense. But Kirby Smart turned to a more experienced offensive coach in hopes of the same effect. As Georgia itself highlighted in a tweet introducing Monken, he's been a part of some prolific scoring and passing offenses at each of the stints Dayne mentions, with each stop using the personnel in different ways to maximize success. What will Georgia's offense look like in 2020? Air raid-esque? RPO-centric? Ultimately, what is probably best, and also what I hope we'll see, is a blend of all the new voices in the room: Monken's Air Raid underpinnings, emphasis on the vertical passing game, and use of the pistol to create downhill running opportunities, combined with Matt Luke's RPO and counter/pull and lead/quarterback run concepts. This should create a truly diversified offense that can play any style of game, maximize the personnel, and never take its foot off the gas pedal.