Baseball schedule announced

Baseball schedule announced

Georgia announced its 2025 baseball schedule Tuesday afternoon.

 • Anthony Dasher
Kirby Smart talks backup quarterbacks

Kirby Smart talks backup quarterbacks

Just because Georgia is hitting the home stretch that does not mean the Bulldogs’ backup QBs haven't been working.

 • Anthony Dasher
CFP Chair on differences between Georgia and Ohio State

CFP Chair on differences between Georgia and Ohio State

Inside, CFP Chair Ward Manuel goes in-depth on the differences between Georgia and Ohio State.

 • Anthony Dasher
The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Could Dwight Phillips get more reps?

The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Could Dwight Phillips get more reps?

Could Dwight Phillips see more snaps against Ole Miss?

 • Jason Butt
WATCH: Jim Donnan previews Georgia at Ole Miss

WATCH: Jim Donnan previews Georgia at Ole Miss

Jim Donnan recaps Georgia's win over Florida and previews the upcoming game at Ole Miss. Don't miss it.

 • Dayne Young

Published Nov 7, 2024
FILM DON'T LIE: Scouting Ole Miss offense
Dayne Young  •  UGASports
Staff
Brent Rollins and Dayne Young examine the Ole Miss offense.

WATCH 

Film Don't Lie is presented by:

Oconee Gold BBQ Sauce: oconeegoldbbqsauce.com

ASW Distillery: aswdistillery.com

Breda Pest Management: bredapest.com

