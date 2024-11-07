FILM DON'T LIE: Scouting Ole Miss offense

in other news
Baseball schedule announced
Georgia announced its 2025 baseball schedule Tuesday afternoon.
Kirby Smart talks backup quarterbacks
Just because Georgia is hitting the home stretch that does not mean the Bulldogs’ backup QBs haven't been working.
CFP Chair on differences between Georgia and Ohio State
Inside, CFP Chair Ward Manuel goes in-depth on the differences between Georgia and Ohio State.
The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Could Dwight Phillips get more reps?
Could Dwight Phillips see more snaps against Ole Miss?
WATCH: Jim Donnan previews Georgia at Ole Miss
Jim Donnan recaps Georgia's win over Florida and previews the upcoming game at Ole Miss. Don't miss it.
in other news
Baseball schedule announced
Georgia announced its 2025 baseball schedule Tuesday afternoon.
Kirby Smart talks backup quarterbacks
Just because Georgia is hitting the home stretch that does not mean the Bulldogs’ backup QBs haven't been working.
CFP Chair on differences between Georgia and Ohio State
Inside, CFP Chair Ward Manuel goes in-depth on the differences between Georgia and Ohio State.
Brent Rollins and Dayne Young examine the Ole Miss offense.
WATCH
Film Don't Lie is presented by:
Oconee Gold BBQ Sauce: oconeegoldbbqsauce.com
ASW Distillery: aswdistillery.com
Breda Pest Management: bredapest.com
Subscribe to our Youtube channel.
You can find our podcasts on: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.