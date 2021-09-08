Film Don't Lie: More defense and special teams — UGA vs. Clemson
We showed you each of Georgia's defensive sacks. Here are some other stellar plays from the defense and special teams that helped secure a win over Clemson.
Veteran DBs step up
Dayne: Latavious Brini made two key defensive stops in the third quarter to help keep the Tigers from scoring or getting into scoring position. His end zone defense shows great spatial awareness and top-notch ball skills. A pass interference penalty here would have virtually given up a touchdown. Watch how Brini jumps vertically and uses his hands to challenge at the high-point. By avoiding body-to-body contact, he ensured the flag stayed in the ref's pocket.
Brent: Brini has now started two games in his career. His game grade in those two games: 70.4 and 81.9, respectively. Maybe he's just really good. His coverage on the above play was a clinic on how to use his hands, get turned to stay under the receiver's route, and then be physical at the catch point. In the game, he was targeted three times, allowing a single reception for four yards.
