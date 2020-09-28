UGASports - Film Don't Lie: Georgia beats Arkansas 37-10

Every week, Dayne Young and Brent Rollins break down the video and data from the most recent Georgia football game. This is Film Don't Lie.

Dayne: Georgia's first half versus Arkansas was one of the worst offensive performances of the Kirby Smart era. The Bulldogs scored zero offensive points until well into the third quarter. Our goal is to explain why that was the case and illuminate Georgia's path from here. While the quarterback discussion has merit, the true answer begins up front in the trenches. Brent: As I wrote in my postgame observations, aside of the outstanding play on special teams, it was just a sloppy performance overall—penalties, turnovers, and mental mistakes galore all over the field. However, in the year that's been 2020, nothing can be taken for granted. The Bulldogs found some rhythm and, believe it or not, had the largest margin of victory in the SEC this past weekend.

Offensive line problems

Zamir White has nowhere to run on this short yardage situation.

Georgia allows backside pressure while the quarterback holds onto the ball a count too long.

Arkansas generates pressure from the left.

Dayne: Georgia shuffled the offensive line pretty early in the game. We saw Owen Condon and Justin Shaffer removed from the field at different times. The issues weren't limited to their play. As you see in the three clips above, it was a larger unit botch. Georgia failed to convert on third/fourth and short chances because the offensive line didn't open up sufficient running lanes. Jamaree Salyer and Trey Hill are the leaders on the line, and they both had moments of being beaten by their man. The offensive line failures and D'Wan Mathis's lack of decisiveness led to first half offensive turmoil. Brent: Even though we can point out individual greatness among offensive linemen (see Andrew Thomas last season), more often than not we talk about the offensive line as a group or single unit. Also, blocking is not about just the offensive line; everyone is involved. I say that because, as a team, the Bulldogs' run blocking grade on Saturday was 58.6. It's just the fourth time in the past four seasons the team has had a run blocking grade of less than 60.0, with 2019's sole occasion being the SEC Championship against LSU. From a pass blocking standpoint, Justin Shaffer was the only one of the top seven linemen not to allow a quarterback pressure. Right tackle Warren McClendon, who entered late in the first half, led the team with an 82.6 pass blocking grade.

Not all bad along the offensive line

Ben Cleveland paves a way.

Dayne: While the above commentary sounds dire, there were bright spots, including Ben Cleveland bowling through a couple of guys on this conversion. The offensive line is where Georgia can make improvements most rapidly to avoid future halves with no offensive scores. Brent: I'll take a good ole fashioned quarterback sneak any day, especially when you have someone as strong as Cleveland to run behind.

How Stetson Bennett calmed the storm