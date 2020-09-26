UGASports - Postgame observations

Special deal

We have never done this before, but because we are so happy football is back we are allowing folks to get their first year of UGASports for JUST $12.00! LIMITED TIME ONLY *** -- The offer ends on Monday and will not be repeated. -- *** Here is the link to sign up. Promo code: UGA12for1

Well, needless to say, that might be one of the more unsatisfying and sloppiest 27-point, opening game victories many of us have seen. However, it was still a victory, which—given a 10-5 deficit early in the third quarter and the offense absolutely stuck in the mud—seemed in doubt. Thankfully for the Georgia faithful, Stetson Bennett was able to finally get the offense into a rhythm. Meanwhile, the re-energized defense suffocated the Razorbacks in the second half.

Just plain sloppy