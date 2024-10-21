FILM DON'T LIE: Defense guides Georgia over Texas

in other news
What Steve Sarkisian said after Texas' loss to Georgia
Read what Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said after the Longhorns lost to Georgia on Saturday night.
WATCH: Carson Beck and Jalon Walker
Watch postgame interviews with QB Carson Beck and LB Jalon Walker after Georgia's 30-15 win at Texas.
Postgame news and notes for win over Texas
AUSTIN, Texas –Inside tonight's postgame news and notes, Kirby Smart on the squib kick, Daylen Everette and more.
Georgia's defense cuts it loose
Georgia's defense had arguably its best performance of the season in Saturday night's win over Texas.
WATCH or READ: Kirby Smart's postgame comments
Watch the video of and read the transcript to Kirby Smart's postgame press conference after Georgia's win at Texas.
in other news
What Steve Sarkisian said after Texas' loss to Georgia
Read what Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said after the Longhorns lost to Georgia on Saturday night.
WATCH: Carson Beck and Jalon Walker
Watch postgame interviews with QB Carson Beck and LB Jalon Walker after Georgia's 30-15 win at Texas.
Postgame news and notes for win over Texas
AUSTIN, Texas –Inside tonight's postgame news and notes, Kirby Smart on the squib kick, Daylen Everette and more.
Brent Rollins and Dayne Young review Georgia's win over Texas and how the Bulldogs' defense set the tone for an upset on the road. They also examine how Georgia made critical offensive plays while identifying areas for improvement.
Sacks and Pressures
Secondary Plays Well
Offense Recap
Plays of the Game
Film Don't Lie is presented by:
Oconee Gold BBQ Sauce: oconeegoldbbqsauce.com
ASW Distillery: aswdistillery.com
Breda Pest Management: bredapest.com
Subscribe to our Youtube channel.
You can find our podcasts on: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.
- DT
- WR
- OLB
- TE
- OT
- SDE
- PRO
- RB
- OG
- S