What Steve Sarkisian said after Texas' loss to Georgia

What Steve Sarkisian said after Texas' loss to Georgia

Read what Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said after the Longhorns lost to Georgia on Saturday night.

 • Jed May
WATCH: Carson Beck and Jalon Walker

WATCH: Carson Beck and Jalon Walker

Watch postgame interviews with QB Carson Beck and LB Jalon Walker after Georgia's 30-15 win at Texas.

 • Patrick Garbin
Postgame news and notes for win over Texas

Postgame news and notes for win over Texas

AUSTIN, Texas –Inside tonight's postgame news and notes, Kirby Smart on the squib kick, Daylen Everette and more.

 • Anthony Dasher
Georgia's defense cuts it loose

Georgia's defense cuts it loose

Georgia's defense had arguably its best performance of the season in Saturday night's win over Texas.

 • Jed May
WATCH or READ: Kirby Smart's postgame comments

WATCH or READ: Kirby Smart's postgame comments

Watch the video of and read the transcript to Kirby Smart's postgame press conference after Georgia's win at Texas.

 • Patrick Garbin

Published Oct 21, 2024
FILM DON'T LIE: Defense guides Georgia over Texas
Dayne Young  •  UGASports
Staff
Twitter
@dayneyoung

Brent Rollins and Dayne Young review Georgia's win over Texas and how the Bulldogs' defense set the tone for an upset on the road. They also examine how Georgia made critical offensive plays while identifying areas for improvement.

Sacks and Pressures

Secondary Plays Well

Offense Recap

Plays of the Game

