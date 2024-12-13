Georgia DB Justyn Rhett portal bound

Georgia defensive back Justyn Rhett is entering the NCAA transfer portal, he announced Friday.

Rhett, a Las Vegas native, spent two seasons in Athens before deciding to seek playing time elsewhere.

A former three-star recruit, Rhett signed with Georgia as a part of its 2023 class. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound cornerback enrolled early, participated in spring drills and redshirted as a freshman.

This season, Rhett appeared in two games, totaling a pair of tackles against Clemson and Tennessee Tech.

Rhett is the fourth Bulldog to enter the portal. Defensive lineman Jamaal Jarrett, wide receiver Michael Jackson and defensive back Julio Humphrey previously decided to leave the team.

Rhett has two years of eligibility remaining.