The MyPerfectFranchise Transfer Portal Recap: Pursuing a transfer QB

Here is the Dec. 12 edition of the Transfer Portal Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.
The Daily Recap will return once team news picks back up. For now, here's a way to look back at the previous day's portal news.
Sophomore nose tackle Jamal Jarrett is planning to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Inside, we have an update on Georgia wide receiver Colbie Young.
Georgia is dealing with a season-ending injury to Brett Thorson and an injury without a timeline to Carson Beck.
Brent Rollins and Dayne Young examine how Georgia won behind Gunner Stockton and great defense.
UGASports previews the 2026 recruiting cycle at quarterback for Georgia.
