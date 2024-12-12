The offense with Gunner Stockton

If you’ve listened to Georgia coach Kirby Smart over the years, you’ll know he has several buzzwords he’s apt to use in his interviews with the media.

Misnomer is one of his favorites.

One of those “misnomers” is the idea that Georgia will completely have to revamp its offense with quarterback Gunner Stockton, assuming Carson Beck’s elbow injury keeps him off the field as it's expected to do.

“I think his strengths are somewhat different than Carson's, obviously. But we've known that. There's not a game we don't go into that we don't have a plan for Gunner if he were to have to play. I mean, when you're a backup quarterback, he's got to be ready to play,” Smart said. “But he functions and operates really well within our current offense. We don't think we have to change much in terms of that. He does give us the capability of doing some different things with his athleticism.”

For example, picking up yards with his legs.

Although Beck has shown he can do that as well, Stockton’s versatility is what made him one of the top quarterbacks in the country three years ago at Rabun County High.

With 77 rushing touchdowns, Stockton’s ability as a runner is another skill that attracted the Bulldogs in the first place.

Against Texas, Stockton showed how valuable running can be by picking up a key first down in overtime, despite a bone-jarring hit that knocked his helmet off his shoulders.

Moving forward, Smart feels Stockton’s running talents can pay further dividends, even if the offense will remain predominantly the same.

“I thought Mike and those guys did a good job using that. The team has a lot of confidence in Gunner. He's very smart, very intelligent,” Smart said. “So, I don't know that there's a lot of change. It's probably more picking the volume correctly in terms of not having everything that we have with Carson but having things that fit Gunner.”