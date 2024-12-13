The MyPerfectFranchise Transfer Portal Recap: The 'key' at receiver?

Here is the Dec. 13 edition of the Transfer Portal Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.
Incoming visits
Georgia will soon be getting a few visitors at some key positions from the transfer portal. First, let's start at receiver.
Here is the Dec. 13 edition of the Transfer Portal Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.
Incoming visits
Georgia will soon be getting a few visitors at some key positions from the transfer portal. First, let's start at receiver.
Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi, and Dayne Young recap Georgia's dramatic SEC Championship overtime win versus Texas.
UGASports previews the 2026 recruiting class for Georgia at running back.
One day after deciding to enter the NCAA transfer portal, Nitro Tuggle changed his mind.
Sophomore nose tackle Jamal Jarrett is planning to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Inside, we have an update on Georgia wide receiver Colbie Young.
Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi, and Dayne Young recap Georgia's dramatic SEC Championship overtime win versus Texas.
UGASports previews the 2026 recruiting class for Georgia at running back.
One day after deciding to enter the NCAA transfer portal, Nitro Tuggle changed his mind.