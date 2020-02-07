Dayne: The 2019 LSU Tigers are the envy of the college football world. It was a magical ride, complete with a national championship, conference championship, Heisman Trophy winner, and, presumably, the overall number one selection in the upcoming NFL draft. It leaves fans wondering what can be learned from how LSU revamped its offense so quickly to become king.

Brent: With another extremely successful signing day in the books (all the coverage here), it's time to continue our look at offenses Georgia can borrow from as they do their own self and opponent scouting. As Dayne stated, it was a season for the ages in Baton Rouge and quarterback Joe Burrow. Burrow had one of the best seasons in college football—and PFF—history. I could provide mountains of data showing Burrow as the best or near the top of almost every quarterback measure we track. However, the point of this now-two-part series is not to say "just have your quarterback put together an all-time season," but rather show the small details that put Burrow and the Tigers' playmakers in the best position to succeed. Further, some of the details below are very basic and easily transferable, yet obviously went a long way in helping the Tigers become an offensive juggernaut. Overall, though, there was one defined theme from LSU's offensive in 2019: They were always on the attack.