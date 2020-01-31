Dayne Young and Brent Rollins collaborate to discover the nuances of the Georgia Bulldogs and college football. *All grades and other data via www.PFF.com*

Brent: Each offseason, coaches do countless things to improve their roster and team. One of those involves scouting—both self and opponent. Recently, Kirby Smart presented at a conference and discussed how, last off-season, they focused on improving their red zone defense. As you can see from the tweet below, they identified their own weakness, while also identifying who did it best. This week’s Film Don’t Lie is going to do just that on the offensive side of the ball—scout who is doing it best. We're going to examine three offenses that Georgia, independent of the coordinator/quarterback combo, can copy from and easily implement schemes in 2020. In Part 1, we are going to examine pieces from the 2019 Minnesota Golden Gophers and Kansas City Chiefs' offense. Dayne: How many times have you seen the "Philly Special" run since the Eagles scored a touchdown with it on a national stage in Super Bowl LII? That isn't a mistake. Coaching is a copy-cat business. Concepts tend to be more cyclical than they are innovative. Efficiency and reliability are what separates a good wrinkle from a failing play. New offensive coordinator Todd Monken brings a wealth of experience and a broad network of tacticians in his sphere to Athens.

Very interesting this morning to hear Kirby Smart talk about how they wanted to improve their Red Zone defense from 2018. Went to Miss St to learn from them & began playing Drop 8 Tampa coverage, something he had never really done before. @JamesALight @CoachCogan pic.twitter.com/pKVpRlcTjm — Jake Timmerman (@Coach_Timmerman) January 25, 2020

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Minnesota gets the quarterback throwing on the move.

Dayne: Patrick Mahomes and Russell Wilson have become the standard for throwing the ball on the run. It's a tactic to create space for the quarterback and lengthen a play. Minnesota used it as a way to get Auburn's star-studded defensive line moving one way while the quarterback went the other way. Jamie Newman is more than capable of doing this. Brent: Play-action. If you've read any of our FDL pieces, you know just how much I believe in its value. Guess who did it as much and as well as anyone in college football this past season? That would be the Gophers. The Minnesota offense was 11th in the FBS in the percentage of pass plays off play-action (45.2 percent). Tanner Morgan torched Auburn in the bowl game to the tune of 14-20 for 226 yards and a touchdown on play-action. On the season, Morgan averaged 12.5 yards per attempt off play-action (second-highest in FBS) and his 125.4 passer rating was good for seventh-best. As an overall offense, the Gophers averaged 10.5 yards per play on play-action, good for fourth-best in the FBS. Numbers one and two in yards per play off play-action: LSU and Alabama. By comparison, the Bulldog offense was 102nd in the FBS in play-action percentage (23.4 percent), and their 6.5 yards per play on those plays was 96th.

