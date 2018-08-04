You didn’t hear a lot of complaining from fans when it came to Jim Chaney’s offense in 2017.

The Bulldogs ranked at or near the top of the SEC in most the top categories, including scoring offense (third, 35.4 points per game), rushing offense (first, 258.4) and total offense (fifth, 435.3).

Pretty heady accomplishments, for sure.

Although the Bulldogs certainly lost some key performers, most preseason analysis predict Georgia will once again be one of the league’s top offensive teams.

Chaney, however, is taking nothing for granted.

“I go in there every year with a great fear of failure. I think good coaches, good anything, you don’t want to fail,” Chaney said Saturday. “You want to make sure you’re on the top of your game and that’s my obligation to this university and Coach (Kirby) Smart, to make sure I’m bringing my A-game every year. My name’s stapled on this offense and I want it to be good.”

So, will it?

Chaney is hopeful.

Despite the losses of players like Nick Chubb, Sony Michel, Javon Wims and Isaiah Wynn, Georgia’s offense brings back a wealth of offensive talent.

The backfield – albeit young – appears to be strong, but the Bulldogs also bring back an experienced and proven quarterback in Jake Fromm, an erstwhile prodigy in freshman Justin Fields, a big, deep offensive line and a wide receiving corps that looks to be seven, eight, perhaps nine players deep.

Georgia’s offense could be as exciting as ever.

Still, Chaney’s taking a more cautious approach. He learned a long time ago it’s not wise to make promises.

“When I was a young coach I once drunk that Kool-Aid, I thought it was all about me and the next year we fell flat on our face.

I learned that lesson the hard way. What happened last year is last year,” Chaney said. “What took place last year, is it going to happen this year? There’s no guarantee of that. There really isn’t. So, you attack this year, you try to become the best coach you can be. You ask every offseason, what can we do, what can we do better?”

Ideas are continually bounced around.

“It’s not all Jim Chaney, trust me on that,” Chaney said. “If it’s the run game it’s Del (McGee), myself, Sam (Pittman), when you get in the passing game its Cortez (Hankton), James (Coley), Jay (Johnson) and myself. We all collectively put it together, slap it up on the board and see where we’re at. If we’re heavy somewhere else then someone will have an opinion on somewhere else. Anybody can bring up anything they want.”

Chances are, he’ll listen.

“I worked for a guy named Gene Murphy 100 years ago, God bless his soul. I lost him a few years ago, he told me one-time Jim, if you ever have an opportunity to hire people, try to hire people smarter than you. That stuck with me. I’m fortunate on this staff that I’ve got a lot of really good people who are a lot smarter than I am so I’d have to be a damn fool not to listen to what they have to say and I try to do a better job of that,” Chaney said. “We’re in it together and I need every bit of their skill set to help us put a plan together.”