Wide receiver Arian Smith was asked if, after three years at Georgia, if he still thought he was the fastest player on the team.

The junior cracked a wry smile.

“I think so, what do y’all think?” Smith quipped after practice on Tuesday, noting that none of the Bulldogs’ speedy newcomers have issued any challenges to find out.

“Nah, they don’t want to challenge me,” Smith smiled. “They can see for themselves.”

Ohio State defensive back Luther Ransom needs no convincing.

Ransom was the Buckeye player who fell to the turf at Mercedes Benz Stadium as a wide-open Smith was hauling in a 76-yard bomb from Stetson Bennett. Smith finished the game with three catches for 129 yards.

“I moved so fast, I really didn’t see him fall down,” Smith said. “I was just worried about catching the ball, just focus on the ball.”

Bennett had a much better view.

“He made the dude fall. Dude can do things that people can’t do,” Bennett said after the game. “He can run like people can’t run, and he can go get the ball, and once I saw him, I think the whole sideline was standing up and saying he’s open. So, I just tried to put it on him and let him do the rest.”

Surprisingly, Smith said he’s only gone back to watch the play a few times since the game on New Year’s Eve.

“I try not to look at that stuff,” Smith said. “Coach (Kirby Smart) always says, yeah, it was good, but it’s not about me. It’s about the team. It was a great touchdown, but it wasn’t all me.”

That doesn’t mean Smith doesn’t allow himself to think “what-ifs” from time to time.

In the 44 games Georgia has played Smith has been on campus, Smith’s only played in 19 games due to a trio of injuries--wrist, MCL, and what the Florida native described as a “broken foot.”