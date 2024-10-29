ESPN's Kevin Nagandhi: Kirby Smart is "best coach in college football"

in other news
The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: UGA 'hopeful' Tate Ratledge returns
Kirby Smart said he is "hopeful" Tate Ratledge is able to play Saturday.
Snap Count: Mid-Season Report
Trent Smallwood takes a closer look at the Snap Count through the first seven games.
Bulldogs recruiting Florida commit Jeramiah McCloud the hardest
Georgia is the school pushing hardest for Florida defensive line commit Jeramiah McCloud.
Georgia makes an impression on defensive end Dre Quinn
Georgia recently made an impression on Class of 2026 defensive prospect Dre Quinn.
Bulldogs promising an "exciting brand" of basketball for Tuesday exhibition
The Georgia basketball team believes it will it will be an exciting team. Fans can see for themselves in Tuesday night.
ESPN's Kevin Negandhi joins Jim Donnan and Dayne Young to recap where the Bulldogs are midway through the 2024 season. He also assesses conference standings and the early playoff picture. Negandhi shares his connection to the Georgia vs. Florida rivalry and what he has done to help raise millions of dollars for cancer research.
