ESPN's Kevin Nagandhi: Kirby Smart is "best coach in college football"

Advertisement

in other news

The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: UGA 'hopeful' Tate Ratledge returns

The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: UGA 'hopeful' Tate Ratledge returns

Kirby Smart said he is "hopeful" Tate Ratledge is able to play Saturday.

 • Jason Butt
Snap Count: Mid-Season Report

Snap Count: Mid-Season Report

Trent Smallwood takes a closer look at the Snap Count through the first seven games.

Premium content
 • Trent Smallwood
Bulldogs recruiting Florida commit Jeramiah McCloud the hardest

Bulldogs recruiting Florida commit Jeramiah McCloud the hardest

Georgia is the school pushing hardest for Florida defensive line commit Jeramiah McCloud.

Premium content
 • Jed May
Georgia makes an impression on defensive end Dre Quinn

Georgia makes an impression on defensive end Dre Quinn

Georgia recently made an impression on Class of 2026 defensive prospect Dre Quinn.

Premium content
 • Lance McCurley
Bulldogs promising an "exciting brand" of basketball for Tuesday exhibition

Bulldogs promising an "exciting brand" of basketball for Tuesday exhibition

The Georgia basketball team believes it will it will be an exciting team. Fans can see for themselves in Tuesday night.

 • Anthony Dasher

in other news

The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: UGA 'hopeful' Tate Ratledge returns

The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: UGA 'hopeful' Tate Ratledge returns

Kirby Smart said he is "hopeful" Tate Ratledge is able to play Saturday.

 • Jason Butt
Snap Count: Mid-Season Report

Snap Count: Mid-Season Report

Trent Smallwood takes a closer look at the Snap Count through the first seven games.

Premium content
 • Trent Smallwood
Bulldogs recruiting Florida commit Jeramiah McCloud the hardest

Bulldogs recruiting Florida commit Jeramiah McCloud the hardest

Georgia is the school pushing hardest for Florida defensive line commit Jeramiah McCloud.

Premium content
 • Jed May
Advertisement
Published Oct 29, 2024
ESPN's Kevin Nagandhi: Kirby Smart is "best coach in college football"
Dayne Young  •  UGASports
Staff
Twitter
@dayneyoung

ESPN's Kevin Negandhi joins Jim Donnan and Dayne Young to recap where the Bulldogs are midway through the 2024 season. He also assesses conference standings and the early playoff picture. Negandhi shares his connection to the Georgia vs. Florida rivalry and what he has done to help raise millions of dollars for cancer research.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

WATCH

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

LISTEN

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Subscribe to our Youtube channel.

You can find our podcasts on: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Georgia
2025Commitment List
Updated: