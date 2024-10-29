Advertisement

Key points from Malaki Starks' press conference

Key points from Malaki Starks' press conference

UGASports has the key points from Malaki Starks' press conference on Tuesday.

 • Jed May
Key points from Kirby Smart's October 29 press conference

Key points from Kirby Smart's October 29 press conference

UGASports has the key points from Kirby Smart's press conference on October 29.

 • Jed May
The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: UGA 'hopeful' Tate Ratledge returns

The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: UGA 'hopeful' Tate Ratledge returns

Kirby Smart said he is "hopeful" Tate Ratledge is able to play Saturday.

 • Jason Butt
Snap Count: Mid-Season Report

Snap Count: Mid-Season Report

Trent Smallwood takes a closer look at the Snap Count through the first seven games.

Premium content
 • Trent Smallwood
Bulldogs recruiting Florida commit Jeramiah McCloud the hardest

Bulldogs recruiting Florida commit Jeramiah McCloud the hardest

Georgia is the school pushing hardest for Florida defensive line commit Jeramiah McCloud.

Premium content
 • Jed May

Published Oct 29, 2024
WATCH: Malaki Starks and Lawson Luckie
Patrick Garbin  •  UGASports
Team & Research Writer
Twitter
@PatrickGarbin

MALAKI STARKS

0:00 – Congrats on the engagement

0:45 – What did you tell KJ Bolden on preparation on possibly making his first start?

1:24 – Where has the secondary improved the most during the season?

1:59 – What does the rivalry mean to you?

2:46 – Give more details on the engagement?

3:22 – What does it mean to limit explosive plays?

3:59 – Is there an emphasis on how to defend a quarterback like DJ Lagway?

4:43 – Does it matter what time you play?

5:17 – Tell us about the transfer wide receivers that play for Florida

5:45 – What sticks out to you about DJ Lagway?

LAWSON LUCKIE

0:00 – Talk about the bye week before Florida

0:31 – What does the Florida game mean to you (especially due to your family)?

0:54 – (uniform joke) – Talk about the importance of perimeter blocking for the run game?

1:37 – How important has Trevor Etienne been to this team’s run game?

2:02 – Talk about players like Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey and their play in the NFL

2:48 – Talk about the differences of the tight ends on this season’s teams

