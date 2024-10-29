WATCH: Malaki Starks and Lawson Luckie

in other news
Key points from Malaki Starks' press conference
UGASports has the key points from Malaki Starks' press conference on Tuesday.
Key points from Kirby Smart's October 29 press conference
UGASports has the key points from Kirby Smart's press conference on October 29.
The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: UGA 'hopeful' Tate Ratledge returns
Kirby Smart said he is "hopeful" Tate Ratledge is able to play Saturday.
Snap Count: Mid-Season Report
Trent Smallwood takes a closer look at the Snap Count through the first seven games.
Bulldogs recruiting Florida commit Jeramiah McCloud the hardest
Georgia is the school pushing hardest for Florida defensive line commit Jeramiah McCloud.
MALAKI STARKS
0:00 – Congrats on the engagement
0:45 – What did you tell KJ Bolden on preparation on possibly making his first start?
1:24 – Where has the secondary improved the most during the season?
1:59 – What does the rivalry mean to you?
2:46 – Give more details on the engagement?
3:22 – What does it mean to limit explosive plays?
3:59 – Is there an emphasis on how to defend a quarterback like DJ Lagway?
4:43 – Does it matter what time you play?
5:17 – Tell us about the transfer wide receivers that play for Florida
5:45 – What sticks out to you about DJ Lagway?
LAWSON LUCKIE
0:00 – Talk about the bye week before Florida
0:31 – What does the Florida game mean to you (especially due to your family)?
0:54 – (uniform joke) – Talk about the importance of perimeter blocking for the run game?
1:37 – How important has Trevor Etienne been to this team’s run game?
2:02 – Talk about players like Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey and their play in the NFL
2:48 – Talk about the differences of the tight ends on this season’s teams
