WATCH: Malaki Starks and Lawson Luckie

0:00 – Congrats on the engagement

0:45 – What did you tell KJ Bolden on preparation on possibly making his first start?

1:24 – Where has the secondary improved the most during the season?

1:59 – What does the rivalry mean to you?

2:46 – Give more details on the engagement?

3:22 – What does it mean to limit explosive plays?

3:59 – Is there an emphasis on how to defend a quarterback like DJ Lagway?

4:43 – Does it matter what time you play?

5:17 – Tell us about the transfer wide receivers that play for Florida

5:45 – What sticks out to you about DJ Lagway?