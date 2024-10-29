Bulldogs impressive in exhibition rout of UCF

Although Tuesday’s game against Big 12 member UCF was just an exhibition, there was much to like from the Bulldogs' 114-76 win.

“I don't know that we'll score 114 again, but it was a really fast tempo and we shot it well,” head coach Mike White said. “But we were really good in the offensive glass, and I thought we made some really good interior passes. We got to the foul line as well, but shot the three well and finished at the rim.”

With nine newcomers, one of White’s goals was to make his team leaner and more athletic.

The Bulldogs did not disappoint.

Five Georgia players scored in double-figures, led by Blue Cain with 20 points and six rebounds, followed by Asa Newell with 19, Tyrin Lawrence with 17, Silas Demary Jr. with 16, and RJ Godfrey with 14.

The Bulldogs dominated the boards, outrebounding the Knights, 46-33. Georgia also blocked a pair of shots thanks to Somto Cyril.

“We've got talented guys, bigger, faster, longer, stronger, who are really competitive,” White said. “Probably the most fun about the whole thing is the fact that I'd be shocked if we don't have a good practice tomorrow, you know. The best teams I've been around have been like that, so, it's a good starting point. These guys will come to work tomorrow, Silas, Blue, Dylan (James), and even these young guys.”

Of Cain’s 20 points, 15 came on five three-pointers, while Lawrence – who transferred from Vanderbilt – was able to consistently drive his way to some tough baskets inside the paint.

“I was just lucky to be in the right spot at the right time,” Cain said. “Our bigs are in there battling, taking up two or three guys really going after it, so I was just lucky to come up with some.”

Georgia shot 56 percent from three-point range (15 of 27) and converted 15 of its 22 free-throw attempts.

“It's really impressive. As you guys have seen tonight, we've got a lot of guys that are capable of having a good night, from top to bottom,” Lawrence said. “Tonight, luckily everything went well, but we know there are going to be times when things don't go our way, so we've just got to continue to learn from this and grow.”

That’s just what White wants to see. He’s confident his Bulldogs will do just that.

“It's a little bit unique in that Asa Newell and Samto Cyril will come to practice tomorrow with a little bit of a chip, understand, hey, we've got to continue to get better, and there are certain things that, you know, I may not have done well and I've got to correct, and just a pretty healthy maturity for this team overall,” White said. “Again, we haven't won a real game yet, but I like this team in practice. I look forward to practice tomorrow.”

NOTES: Dakota Leffew sat out the game with an ankle injury but White said he may be ready for Monday’s opener against Tennessee Tech.