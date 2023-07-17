NASHVILLE, Tenn.- Eli Drinkwitz is faced with an unenviable task.

Missouri's head coach has to replace his leading from receiver from 2022, Dominic Lovett. As a sophomore, Lovett led the Tigers in receptions (56) and receiving yards (846). His yardage total is more than double that of the next closest Missouri player.

"There’s no replacing Dominic Lovett," Drinkwitz said. "Dominic Lovett’s his own player and has his own unique characteristics and competitive spirit. I wish him the best in his new opportunity."

Drinkwitz hopes Luther Burden can be part of the solution. As a freshman last season, Burden recorded 38 catches for 329 yards and a team-leading five touchdowns.

Burden spurned Georgia and chose to play for the home-state Tigers as a five-star recruit in the 2022 class. Drinkwitz is now moving Burden into the slot receiver position to help make up for Burden's departure.

"We want Luther Burden to be uniquely Luther in the slot position, a bigger body, a guy who is going to have more free access, different route combinations that he's going to use within Kirby's (offensive coordinator Kirby Moore) offense," Drinkwitz said. "Him and Mekhi Miller’s similarities are going to allow for those guys to play off each other, where we're not as dependent on maybe one person, and when that guy is not in, it's definitely not a play to the slot."

As for Lovett, his former teammates know Georgia is getting a good one.

Cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine recalled one of Lovett's first practices at Missouri in the spring of 2021. Abrams-Draine had just switched from receiver to corner and went against Lovett all practice. Competing with Lovett helped Abrams-Draine transition to his new spot on the field.

"His work ethic. He works hard," Abrams-Draine said when asked what makes Lovett special. "Not everybody shows what they do in the offseason and stuff, but he works hard. He’s dedicated and he’s committed to being great."

The two will meet again this fall when Missouri travels to Athens on Nov. 4.

"It’s going to be way different, because this counts," Abrams-Draine said. "Practice counts too, but this is going to show on our record. We’re just going to compete. We’re just going to keep it how we’re supposed to. We ain’t going to do too much, but we’re going to compete."