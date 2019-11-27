Edwards finished with 24 points. He also recorded eight rebounds and three assists while tacking on two blocks and a steal.

One day after scoring 33 of his 37 points Tuesday against Michigan State, Edwards did it again, this time draining a long three-pointer with two seconds left to lift the Bulldogs to an 80-77 win over Division II Chaminade.

"We said yesterday, and I knew they wouldn’t believe me, that today would be the hardest game of the year,” Georgia Head Coach Tom Crean said. “To come away from that game yesterday, with the comeback and the emotion and have to turn around and find a way to win the next day. Joe Scott did an amazing job, we got our tone set last night. The message was we are 0-2. That was the message and we had one more opportunity to fix that in Maui and that is exactly how we had to be.”

A 27-point favorite, it took Edwards' heroics to avoid what would have been a huge upset after Andre Arissol tied it on a 3-pointer with 9 seconds left.

But that was plenty of time for Edwards, who worked the clock down and pulled up for a 3 with a hand in his face for the game-winner.

Arissol had 24 and Tyler Cartaino 23 to lead the Silverswords, who were called for a 5-second inbound violation and never got a tying attempt off.

Georgia led by as many as nine points with just over eight minutes to play before Chaminade was able to chip away at its deficit before tying the game, setting the stage for Edwards to win the game.

Rayshaun Hammonds was the only other Bulldog in double-figures with 12 points.

Georgia returns to action Wednesday against North Carolina Central.

