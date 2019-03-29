Ticker
The DawgVent’s favorite players of the Kirby Smart era: No. 4

We asked and the DawgVent voted. Who are your favorite players of the Kirby Smart era? Any player was eligible, as long as he played for Georgia from 2016 to now.

With each of your favorites, we will provide a video collection of some of their best plays and memorable moments in the red and black.

4. Jake Fromm

A five-star recruit who put up legendary statistics at Houston County High School, Fromm came to UGA and immediately won over teammates, coaches, and fans with his positive disposition and leadership traits. He was ready for his opportunity to play as a freshman when Jacob Eason was sidelined due to injury. Fromm became the starter and never relented the role. In two seasons, Fromm has led Georgia to a conference championship, two division titles, and a college football playoff appearance.

Iconic play: Touchdown to Mecole Hardman in the national championship

Xjgjrcw4piee2rz0qaur
Fromm did his part to give Georgia a two-score lead in the national championship.

Jake Fromm showed elite confidence and fearlessness with this big play in the national championship. It showed he could make plays on the grandest stage. The throw is a perfect pass just out in front of a streaking Mecole Hardman. The results of the game muddied the legacy of this play. Had Georgia won the game and title, this would be one of the great plays in UGA football history.

Other notable plays: 

Exqqwflhcgm3zgolpapp
Fromm gave Terry Godwin an opportunity to haul in this spectacular catch.
Doayg6nuajrvyzhbwybj
Jake Fromm is elite with sideline and out routes.
G97eyhf02b8isirr6htj
This flea-flicker set the tone versus Mississippi State.
Cbq59astmxmz8hzzodye
Fromm is very capable of scrambling.
Ruckomyu82lbryglketw
Fromm throws a perfect back shoulder touchdown.
Bnvqumncpezf90jkdukq
Fromm passes an easy touchdown to Terry Godwin.
Tqmyyefbv5ozudev9gfc
Jake Fromm's passion for the game is unquestioned.
Djtqs0j3980cs2jbfz96
Fromm and J.J. Hollomon had a great connection vs. Florida in 2018.
Dggxyl0k2llmn3kw17lc
These kinds of passes are low-risk, high-reward.
Al2i4slm6uyemvo5wiai
Fromm has the arm to air it out for a big play.
