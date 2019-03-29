The DawgVent’s favorite players of the Kirby Smart era: No. 4
We asked and the DawgVent voted. Who are your favorite players of the Kirby Smart era? Any player was eligible, as long as he played for Georgia from 2016 to now.
With each of your favorites, we will provide a video collection of some of their best plays and memorable moments in the red and black.
4. Jake Fromm
A five-star recruit who put up legendary statistics at Houston County High School, Fromm came to UGA and immediately won over teammates, coaches, and fans with his positive disposition and leadership traits. He was ready for his opportunity to play as a freshman when Jacob Eason was sidelined due to injury. Fromm became the starter and never relented the role. In two seasons, Fromm has led Georgia to a conference championship, two division titles, and a college football playoff appearance.
Iconic play: Touchdown to Mecole Hardman in the national championship
Jake Fromm showed elite confidence and fearlessness with this big play in the national championship. It showed he could make plays on the grandest stage. The throw is a perfect pass just out in front of a streaking Mecole Hardman. The results of the game muddied the legacy of this play. Had Georgia won the game and title, this would be one of the great plays in UGA football history.