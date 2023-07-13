Columbia catcher Weston Eberly told UGASports Thursday morning that he will be accepting his offer by the Chicago White Sox to turn pro after being taken in the 16th round of the Major League Draft and will not be transferring to Georgia.

“I’ve decided to forward with my professional career,” said Eberly, who started 43 of 44 games, batting .309 with nine home runs and 43 RBI.

Eberly had been committed to Georgia for almost a year, but after being selected by the White Sox in the 16th round changed his mind.

His decision comes one day after catcher/outfielder Corey Collins announced that he would be returning to Georgia for his senior season after not hearing his name called in the MLB Draft.

Collins is coming off an injury-plagued season that saw him bat .367 with six homers and 20 RBI. For his career, Collins is a .269 hitter with 25 home runs and 94 RBIs.

With Eberly’s decision, the Bulldogs currently have two catchers on the roster – Collins and UAB transfer Henry Hunter (.166-0-5). There’s also still the possibility that Fernando Gonzalez will return after not being selected in the MLB Draft.