First-year Georgia coach Mike White’s second verbal commitment for the Class of 2023 since taking over as head coach of the Bulldogs is a good one.

Friday, three-star forward Dylan James (6-foot-8, 200) out of Winter Haven, Fla., announced that he intends to play for the Red and Black.

He joins three-star guard Mari Jordan, who committed to the Bulldogs back in May.

Persistence paid off for the Bulldogs when it comes to landing the player ranked 133rd nationally by Rivals.com.

James was initially recruited by assistant coach Eric Pastrana, when he was an assistant coach at Oklahoma State before joining White at Florida.

“The (Georgia) coaches have been recruiting me the longest, I’d say,” James told Rivals.com recently. “Coach Pastrana, he was at OSU when I first came in contact with him, and he's been recruiting me ever since. When he was at Florida, he was still recruiting me and now at Georgia he is recruiting me even harder. During the live period Georgia was at every single game.”

The Polk County, Florida product had a productive travel team season averaging 15.0 Points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.5 blocks and 2.5 steals per game for 1 Family.