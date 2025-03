Will Rajecki's connections to Georgia run deeper than most.

His grandfather Peter Rajecki was a kicker on Georgia's 1968 SEC championship team, the first "soccer-style" kicker in program history. Rajecki wears No. 3 in honor of his grandfather. His grandmother was a gymnast in Athens and his mother was a cheerleader.

Now Rajecki has the opportunity to continue his family's legacy as the recipient of a new offer from Georgia.