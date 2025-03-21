Zabo-wow-wow! Zaborowski blast lifts Georgia past Florida

Of all the first-year players in the SEC, Ryland Zaborowksi’s start to the season has been one of the biggest surprises. Friday night at Florida, Zaborowski hit his most significant home run to date, crushing a two-run shot in the top of the ninth to lift No. 4 Georgia a thrilling 8-7 win over No. 13 Florida. The victory boosts Georgia to 22-2 overall and 3-1 in conference play. Florida falls to 18-6 and 0-4. “(Florida reliever Alex Philpott) went to eight zone fastballs, which means just middle up and I just missed both of them. I tipped my cap to him, but I was like, you're not going to beat me a third time,” said Zaborowski on 960 The Ref’s postgame show. The home run sailed over the wall in left, also driving in Slate Alford, who led off with a single. “I had that good take on the outside corner, and you know the off-speed he hung, I saw it early and just waited on it,” Zaborowski said. “I wasn't trying to do too much and I just lifted in the air and uh yeah good things happen. I was just patient that whole at bat, you know, tried to slow myself down not try to do too much.”

Still, the Bulldogs had to sweat out the bottom of the inning. Wes Johnson brought in Kolten Smith, who walked a pair, including the tying run at third base with two out. Undaunted, Smith struck out Landon Stripling, allowing the Bulldogs to hang on to the one-run win. The save was Smith’s first of the year. Jordan Stephens (3-0) was credited with the victory. “I had to go out there and make sure (Smith) was good, get him going a little bit,” Johnson said. “But yeah, those were huge pitches at the end.” The game went back and forth. After a three-run first by the Gators on a home run by Colby Shelton, Georgia answered with four in the top of the second on the big hit a base-clearing double by Devin Obee. Florida – which hit three home runs – tied the game at five in the fourth before a sacrifice fly by Tre Phelps put Georgia up 6-5 in the seventh. But back came the Gators, using a triple that slipped under the glove of Nolan McCarthy, trying to make a great catch and rolled to the wall. Florida would push across the go-ahead run against Stephens before Zaborowski’s blast in the ninth put Georgia back ahead. The series resumes on Saturday at noon. It will be televised on the SEC Network. Boxscore

News and Notes

… In the second inning, senior Devin Obee erased a 3-0 deficit with a three-run double. It was part of a four-run outburst by the Bulldogs. Georgia trailed 7-6 going to the ninth after UF scored a pair in the eighth. …Georgia chased Florida starter Aiden King in the fifth after allowing five runs on six hits. He came in with a 0.81 ERA (2 ER in 22.1 IP) and a 3-1 mark on the year. …Georgia took a 6-5 lead in the seventh on a sacrifice fly by Tre Phelps, scoring Robbie Burnett. He drew a leadoff walk, took third on a successful hit-and-run play by Zaborowski (2-4, 2 RBI). …Burnett and Phelps have reached base in all 24 games this year while Kolby Branch has a 20-game on-base streak. …JT Quinn provided 2.1 innings of relief, allowing one run on one hit with four strikeouts. DJ Radtke pitched two scoreless innings. Jordan Stephens (3-0) earned the win while Kolten Smith took care of the ninth for a save in front of a crowd of 7,848.