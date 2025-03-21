Don't forget about these two Georgia defensive linemen

Georgia's defensive line will look much different in 2025.

Mykel Williams, Warren Brinson, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, and Nazir Stackhouse are all off to the NFL. That is a boatload of snaps gone from a defensive front looking to get back to its game-wrecking form.

Jordan Hall is one of those who will be counted on to replace that quartet. But in a press conference this week, Hall pointed out a pair of teammates who shouldn't be forgotten.

The first is redshirt freshman Joseph Jonah-Ajonye. The former top-100 prospect played in four games in 2024, including the first 3, before missing the final two months due to a lower leg injury.

Hall has seen Jonah-Ajonye attack his rehab in recent months. He has also done so while remaining one of the team's resident jokesters.

"He works hard. I've never seen anybody bounce back from what he had, even with Smael (Mondon) and (Ingram-Dawkins) having that same injury," Hall said. "He attacked it in a different way. Everybody goes through injuries here, and everybody gets down on themselves a little bit. But you rarely see Joseph down when it came to that. He has a thing where he says, because he's African, he puts that out there for everybody, and he says his genetics are more different than everybody else on the team."

While Jonah-Ajonye has been on campus for a while, Hall's other name to watch is a newcomer.

Five-star freshman Elijah Griffin has already turned heads in Athens. During an interview at Pro Day, Brinson referred to him as the next Jalen Carter.

Hall has been impressed so far as well.

"He reminded me a lot of myself, work ethic-wise, but not when it comes to the weight room. I was not as strong as he was when I first got here," Hall said. "You can tell why he was a top-five recruit in his class, and he still has a lot more work to do, but at the end of the day, he's going to be a good one. He's going to be a good one. You can tell he's a hard worker and good work ethic. Strong as all get out, you know what I'm saying? He's an ox, you know what I'm saying? So, he's a good kid. That takes you a long way."

Hall, Jonah-Ajonye, and Griffin will be joined by players such as Christen Miller, Xzavier McLeod, Nnamdi Ogboko, and others on the defensive line in 2025.