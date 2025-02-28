Dylan Goldstein's preliminary injunction denied

Dylan Goldstein's legal battle will continue.

The Georgia outfielder has been battling the NCAA for an extra year of eligibility, arguing that an athlete's time in junior college shouldn't count against his eligibility. Vanderbilt football quarterback Diego Pavia recently won a similar lawsuit.

However, Goldstein's motion for a preliminary injunction was denied on Friday.

In the opinion, the judge wrote, "Goldstein's request for a preliminary injunction fails for two reasons: the bylaws he challenges are non-commercial, eligibility rules that are not subject to the Sherman Act, and even if those bylaws somehow are subject to antitrust scrutiny, he failed to supply evidence of a sufficient or appropriate caliber for the Court to conduct the requisite analysis."

Goldstein began his career at Chipola Junior College, spending two years there before transferring to Florida Atlantic. After two seasons there he transferred to Georgia for the 2024 season, where he batted .273 with 12 home runs and 43 RBIs.

Georgia hits the field again today when it begins a four-game series in Athens against Florida Gulf Coast.