Dylan Goldstein gets his day in court

Georgia baseball outfielder Dylan Goldstein’s will have to wait to find out if he’ll be granted an extra year of eligibility following a preliminary injunction hearing Tuesday in Athens.

Federal District Court Judge Tripp Self did not hand down a decision following a hearing that started after 5 p.m. and lasted over an hour and a half. Tuesday’s court hearing came after Goldstein’s request for a temporary restraining order was denied.

However, in his final remarks, Judge Self stated the need for the US Congress to take action and handle these issues of the NCAA and its eligibility bylaws going forward.

Goldstein’s case comes after Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia successfully sued the NCAA for counting time spent in junior college against a student-athlete’s eligibility. Pavia successfully argued that a student athlete's time at a junior college should not count against his eligibility as it is a violation of antitrust laws.

Goldstein started his college career at Chipola Junior College, where he played two seasons. He made 34 starts in 40 appearances for the junior college before he transferred to Florida Atlantic.

Goldstein played two seasons with Florida Atlantic before transferring to Georgia ahead of last season. In 52 appearances, Goldstein batted .273 with 12 home runs and 43 RBIs. While his future has been uncertain he has remained with the team as he awaits his eligibility status.

Georgia will return to the field on Wednesday when they travel to Atlanta to take on Georgia State. The first pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. EST.