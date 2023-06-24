They call it RBU for a reason. Georgia’s spectacular history at running back is unparalleled. Some folks may claim Alabama, Wisconsin, Oklahoma, or Miami should have this distinguished title. Absolutely not. Look at the totality of running backs in Georgia’s history and their production in college and in the NFL. More of the same can be expected over the next four years with what Georgia’s working with at the present time and in the coming years. The Bulldogs are in a great position to churn out more production on the ground once again, thanks to a talented stable of backs. This is the first of a series that will look at the next three years at a particular position. What better place to start than in the offensive backfield? As a note, while transfers are inevitable, we're not accounting for that with this series.

2023

Kendall Milton Daijun Edwards Branson Robinson Roderick Robinson Andrew Paul Milton will get the first crack at being the lead back this year. He has a chance to set himself up for an NFL job if all goes well. Milton has dealt with injuries throughout his career; he'll hope to stay healthy in his fourth season with the program. Edwards has overachieved in each of his first three seasons based on prior expectations, and will look to elevate his play as a potential No. 2 back in this offense. And given that it’s his fourth season, Edwards has a shot to stake his claim for an NFL spot. However, it’s worth noting both Milton and Edwards have a free year due to the 2020 COVID-19 season. Behind Milton and Edwards are Branson Robinson and Roderick Robinson. Branson Robinson is a power back with good getaway speed who looked the part of a next-level player at the position against Auburn. Roderick Robinson has earned rave reviews after enrolling early. The fact Paul is the fifth back at the moment shows how absurdly deep this group truly is. It's tough to determine who will lead the Bulldogs in rushing in 2023. Based on the desire to rotate three to four backs, it's likely there won't be a 1,000-yard rusher out of this group. Georgia has done a good job of rotating its talented backfield and keeping the group fresh late in the season.

2024

Daijun Edwards Branson Robinson Roderick Robinson Andrew Paul Chauncey Bowens Dwight Phillips Jr. This list assumes Milton heads to the NFL and Edwards returns for another season. This would put Georgia in a great spot, with Edwards and the two Robinsons running the show at running back. Paul would certainly have a chance to get in the mix. Bowens is a recent addition, having flipped his commitment from Florida to Georgia. Bowens totaled 2,133 rushing yards over the past two seasons. And then Phillips, listed as an athlete, would bring dynamic speed to this position as a freshman if he does end up at running back. While Edwards is listed as the top back for now, it wouldn't be a surprise to anyone to see Branson Robinson assume the top spot en route to a breakout 1,000-yard campaign. There was a lot of hype surrounding him when he enrolled, and this could be the season where it all comes together.

2025

Roderick Robinson Andrew Paul Chauncey Bowens Dwight Phillips Jr. Jabree Coleman If all goes according to plan, Branson Robinson will head off to the NFL after his third season. This will allow for Roderick Robinson to step in as the lead back as he enters his junior season. Paul will be counted on as the second back in the rotation, assuming he doesn’t in fact ascend to the top spot. Georgia will welcome Coleman to continue the Philadelphia-to-Athens pipeline, adding even more talented depth to a loaded position. Robinson and Paul would be the early leaders to work in tandem, but it will be interesting to see how Bowens and Phillips are developed at this point as well.

In conclusion