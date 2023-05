The father of the newest Georgia Bulldog Class of 2024 commit Dylan Raiola, Dominic Raiola, joined UGASports RUMORS vs. FACTS on Monday. The 14-year NFL veteran and former center for Georgia Bulldog legendary quarterback Matthew Stafford in Detroit talked about the process that led Dylan to choose the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch the full replay below of the interview with Raiola and also the full audio and video replays of the entire episode below.