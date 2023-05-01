It’s not very often one sees a Power 5 basketball program reach out to a veteran player from Division II unless that player has something special that sets him apart from the rest.

In former Nova Southeastern University standout RJ Sunahara, Georgia obviously sees something special.

At 6-foot-8 and 210 pounds, Sunahara is the reigning NABC Player of the Year after averaging 18.9 points, 5.4 rebounds in leading the Sharks to a perfect 36-0 record and the Division II national championship.

Sunahara has only been in the portal less than a week, but already has almost 20 offers, including ones from West Virginia, Georgia and Notre Dame.

“Coach (Erik) Pastrana actually texted me, or one of the other assistants sent me a direct message on Instagram,” Sunahara said in a telephone interview with UGASports. “So, I sent him my number and everything, and we just made a connection from there.”

Sunahara spoke to the Bulldogs on Sunday and said he’s planning a visit to Athens either "this week or next.”

Head coach Mike White has added three new players in transfers RJ Melendez (Illinois) and Jalen DeLoach (VCU), along with former Southern Cal commit Silas Demary Jr. All three have signed with the Bulldogs. Georgia has three scholarships for next year remaining.

Sunahara actually placed his name in the transfer portal last year but took it out, partly because he did not feel comfortable with the offers, but also because his goal of winning a national championship with Nova Southeastern had yet to be achieved.

“My whole goal, my whole time at Nova was I got to win a national championship. I felt like I owed that to the school. I mean, they, you know, they took a chance on me. They were the ones who recruited me, so I was like I, I got to try to get them one,” he said. “I entered the portal last year but didn't really get what I wanted out of it. And then I was like, you know what, I promised these guys that I'm gonna bring them a national championship because that was a personal goal of mine.”

Now that the goal has been accomplished, there’s another goal Sunahara wants to prove – that he can play on the Division I level.