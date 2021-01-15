UGASports - 2022 DB Emory Floyd sets decision date, has leader

May 7 is a special day for Emory Floyd and his family. That was the birthday for the late Howard "Basil" Benbow, Emory's grandfather. Mr. Benbow passes away in 2017, and on May 7, 2020, the talented athlete out of Powder Springs (Ga.) Hillgrove plans to honor him.

"I was real close to my grandfather, and he always told me to be something in life, so I want to be something for him and commit to a school on his birthday," said Floyd. "We talked about a lot of things, we watched wrestling together when I was growing up, he meant a lot to me, so my commitment will be for him."

Florida State is a school that has offered that is in the mix, and Clemson and North Carolina are two schools that have shown more interest, but the school in his home-state is trending in a big way early in 2021.

"Georgia is for sure up there at the top. Since they offered me they have been recruiting me hard, staying in touch and making me feel like part of the family."

Defensive backs coach Charlton Warren is leading the way for the Bulldogs.

"I have gotten close to coach Warren," said Floyd. "It is not just about football with him. We talk about life, my family, track, golf — we can talk about anything.

"He is always checking on me, checking on my family, and I know he cares about me and wants to better me as a man. He is a big part of why I feel strong about Georgia."

Floyd's commitment date is still almost four months out, so there is time for new schools to climb into this race, but Georgia could be tough to beat.

"If Clemson or North Carolina offer, then I will definitely look at both of those schools, and I am not shutting anyone out, but I do like Georgia a lot.

"If new offers come in, it will give me something to think about. I know I want to honor my grandfather on May 7, but I still have time to figure everything out.

"Georgia is just that school I feel best about and have on top right now."

Floyd is a long, rangy athlete playing defensive back, and he is known for his speed. His best track times are 10.49 in the 100m and 21.18 in the 200m.