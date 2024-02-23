Kirby Smart is looking for a new running backs coach after long-time lieutenant Dell McGee was announced Friday as the new head coach at Georgia State University.

McGee’s decision leaves defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann as the lone remaining assistant who was part of Smart’s original staff at Georgia when he was named head coach of the Bulldogs in December of 2015.

McGee's son Austin is a freshman cornerback on the Panthers.

His decision to accept the position certainly comes as no surprise. During an interview two years ago with Bulldog beat writers, McGee acknowledged that he wanted to be a head coach.

McGee served as the interim head coach at Georgia Southern at the 2015 GoDaddy Bowl before joining Smart’s staff at Georgia.

“I definitely have aspirations to be a head coach,” McGee said prior to the start of the 2022 season. “But, right now, my whole focus is on doing the best job I can here at the University of Georgia this season, and kind of let things fall where they may when those times and opportunities present themselves.”

A graduate of Auburn, McGee’s success on the recruiting trails for the Bulldogs is well-documented.