Should Kirby Smart make a play for Arkansas associate head coach/running back coach Jimmy Smith as the replacement for Dell McGee, it would be easy to see why.

Just check out the resume for the 43-year-old native of Darlington, South Carolina.

If you follow high school football, then you know Smith is the former head coach and athletic director at Cedar Grove, one of the premiere programs in the state, where he won state titles in 2016 and 2018.

However, it’s the results Smith has received along with the manner he runs his running back room that would make any school, potentially Georgia, take notice.

During an interview last year with sister site HawgBeat.com, Smith explained that philosophy.

It’s all about accountability.

"We hold them accountable from the beginning," Smith said in a story published last year by sister site HawgBeat.com. "We hold them accountable for the expectations we give them. You give them an expectation, and they meet it. If they don't meet it, they get a consequence. If they meet them, we give them the praise.”

Smith's salary at Arkansas is $360,000.