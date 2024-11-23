Defensive effort perturbs Bulldogs, Kirby Smart

When asked about his one regret from Saturday’s 59-21 win over UMass, head coach Kirby Smart was succinct.

“I wish we had gotten more players in,” Smart shrugged in his post-game press conference. “But defensively, we did not allow ourselves to do that.”

The numbers were not particularly pretty.

UMass accounted for 351 total yards, including 226 on the ground, the most allowed by the Bulldogs in a game this year by more than 50 yards.

That included the first drive of the game by the Minutemen, who drove 75 yards on the opening possession to grab a 7-0 lead. Of the 75 yards, 71 came on the ground.

“We didn't play really well defensively, obviously, disappointing there,” Smart said. “Probably the best thing was we got a wake-up call.”

Linebacker C.J. Allen agreed.

“We're attacking, you know, especially how when we work; we put the work in,” Allen said. “But it's kind of disappointing when you see stuff like that, but you know, it's all just about the practice, you know.”

Smart said it wasn’t just poor tackling that bit his Bulldogs on the afternoon.

“I don't know that it was just tackling. We did not tackle well, but it was more than just tackling. It was, you know like I hate to say it, I just don't think that our guys were ready to play and energized to play. Their guys were,” Smart said. “Their guys wanted it more than us. And it's very rare that I could sit up here and say that. Like, they were playing harder.

“They were moving us. They were playing physically. They had some nice RPOs and some nice play designs, but it wasn't about that. It was desire. That's the biggest thing.”

The Minutemen hurt the Bulldogs with big plays.

After allowing just one 15-yard pass against Tennessee, UMass had three plays over 38, including a run of 68 and a pass of 75 yards.

“We talked about holding the standard all week for the other guys, and we probably didn't hold that standard in terms of defense to get other guys an opportunity to play,” Smart said. “I hate that. But I am proud of the ones that did get to, the ones who got to go out there and play and compete because they earned the right to do that.”

Of the ones that did, freshman Chris Cole had the best highlight for the defensive with a 28-yard scoop and score to account for the game’s last touchdown.

One of the hardest workers.

“He and Justin (Williams) work extremely hard. That’s No. 1. They're high character, super intelligent, come from great families,” Smart said. “They both work really hard. You know, Chris has had a little more success this year, and he’s had more playing time than Justin.

Georgia’s run defense wasn’t the only issue.

In the third quarter, quarterback AJ Hairston lofted a ball to Jakobie Keeny-James that the receiver pulled down between defensive backs Daniel Harris and Dan Jackson and turned into a 75-yard score.

“We didn't play the ball. So, it's elementary. You play the ball, and then you tackle the man with the ball. If the man catches the ball, it's OK. Catch and run with the ball, it's not OK, but that’s not all on Daniel,” Smart said. “I got to watch the film, but Dan (Jackson) knocked him off. I mean, you got to hit your target. So, the two of them got to finish the play and they’ve got to get the guy on the ground.”