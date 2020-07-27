UGASports - Dawgs standing out early on for 2022 four-star RB Tevin White

With two pledges on the defensive side, where should you be looking on the offensive side when it comes to the rising junior class?

The Bulldogs are off to a strong recruiting start in the Class of 2022, and the Georgia staff is certainly hoping to keep the momentum rolling after the commitment of CJ Washington last week.

"I've been in contact with Georgia, mostly with the running backs coach, and we've got a good relationship. I really like Georgia," White said. "They are for sure toward the top of my list of universities, and I hope to see them again in the near future. I took one unofficial visit during my sophomore year, and I came down another time for a camp. I loved going down to see the facilities, the stadium, and the campus. It's definitely one of the best visits I've had. I was especially impressed with the facilities UGA has, and they are still building. It's crazy. In the end, I thought Georgia is definitely one of my top schools."

Of course, Todd Gurley, Sony Michel, and Nick Chubb's success in college and the NFL is playing a factor.

"Especially recently, Georgia has been putting out outstanding running backs," White said. "It just goes to show that they make them great and put great ones into the league. UGA's offense uses their backs in multiple ways. They like them catching out of the backfield, which is something I especially like. I like to be versatile."

Running backs coach Dell McGee will be pivotal to White's recruitment.

"As a coach, I like how if I were to be a player at UGA, he would push me to be better and not settle for less, as well as pushing me to be a great person overall," White said. "I don't know too much about Coach McGee personally, because when we talk, it's usually about me. I hope to learn more about him in our future conversations."

Such being the case, the Bulldogs are an early favorite.

"Six programs that are sticking out to me right now especially are UGA, Penn State, UVA, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, and Duke."

Tennessee and Virginia Tech have had a chance to impress under the shutdown.

"Obviously, it was bad at first with quarantine and not being able to leave the house. But even when I was stuck at home, I was doing as much as I could, workout-wise. Now, I'm able to work with my trainer. I'm just glad to be back on the field and feeling better. I've also recently been able to visit the campuses of Tennessee and Virginia Tech, since I couldn't take an unofficial visit," he said.

That duo managed to impress, especially the Vols.

"Both campuses have an 'old and new' feel to them, which I really like. That plays a huge role in what college I pick," he said. "Mostly, I just drove around the campus and visited a couple of restaurants, just to get an overall feel of what the college was like. Actually, Tennessee had a virtual tour set up for me, so that was really cool."

It's helped to shape his Interests, moving forward.

"Top things I'm looking for in a school are coaching style, game-day atmosphere, and academics, especially if they're offering my major."

This upcoming season could be key in determining those factors for White, as well.

"I'm most likely going to do visits this fall if they allow us to, and then I'll make a call."