UGASports - Dawgs add top tight end target Brock Bowers to Class of 2021

The Napa, California-based star, who ranks as the nation’s No. 106 overall player, chose the Bulldogs over the Huskies of Washington.

Tight ends coach Todd Hartley got his man today, as four-star prospect Brock Bowers announced his commitment to the Bulldogs.

"I really like Coach Hartley, and I have a really good relationship with him; he just really wants me here,” Bowers said of Georgia’s pursuit after an unofficial visit to Athens in mid-July.

Current Bulldogs and Georgia commits were both active during the trip, including Tre' McKitty, John FitzPatrick, Brock Vandagriff, and Chaz Chambliss, who helped to spread the word to the 6-foot-4, 220-pound offensive weapon.

"They just had good things to say about (the program), about Coach Hartley, and everything that goes on here," Bowers said. "It was cool to hear from them and just talk to them about their experience here.

Vandagriff, in particular, played a key role in Bowers’ last stop, hosting the nation’s No. 6 tight end at his home in Bogart during the visit.

"I mean, it'd be good. It'd be cool to catch balls from him. I've seen his film and everything, and he looks good. He looks really good," Bowers said of the opportunity to play with Vandagriff.

It’s likely that Bowers will be Georgia’s lone commitment at the tight end position in the Class of 2021, as he checks all the boxes.

“I think they liked that when I get the ball in my hands, I show I'm able to do more than just block. I can change directions and make people miss instead of the traditional, run straight and just hit people tight end,” he said in January. “They also like that I'm able to get down and block and just do whatever.”