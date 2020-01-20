With the additions of Darnell Washington and Tre' McKitty for the 2020 season, the tight end room in Athens suddenly looks much different than it did at the season's end.

That's allowed the Georgia staff to turn to the next potential group in 2021, and the nation's No. 101 overall player. Brock Bowers of Napa, California is already firmly in their sights.

The 6-foot-4, 228-pound four-star prospect was at Georgia for Saturday's junior day, part of a southeastern swing which included stops at LSU and Clemson, as well.