UGASports - Top tight end target Brock Bowers recaps visit to UGA and looks ahead

ATHENS, Georgia - Before he pulled out of the parking lot of his hotel, Napa (California) tight end Brock Bowers set aside some time to meet up with UGASports.com.

The four-star tight end was wrapping up an unofficial visit to Athens that began on Thursday and would conclude on Saturday.

He wasn't able to spend face-to-face time with Georgia staff. Still, some creative workarounds allowed for the unique trip to finish answering Bowers' questions about potentially heading south.