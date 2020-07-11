 UGASports - Top tight end target Brock Bowers recaps visit to UGA and looks ahead
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-11 17:20:47 -0500') }} football Edit

Top tight end target Brock Bowers recaps visit to UGA and looks ahead

Jake Reuse • UGASports
Staff
@ReuseRecruiting
Recruiting, video, team coverage, and everything in between.

ATHENS, Georgia - Before he pulled out of the parking lot of his hotel, Napa (California) tight end Brock Bowers set aside some time to meet up with UGASports.com.

The four-star tight end was wrapping up an unofficial visit to Athens that began on Thursday and would conclude on Saturday.

He wasn't able to spend face-to-face time with Georgia staff. Still, some creative workarounds allowed for the unique trip to finish answering Bowers' questions about potentially heading south.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}