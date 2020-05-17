For the 6-foot, 180-pound defensive back, it was part of a recent run in his recruitment.

In keeping with the in-state theme that's been so prominent throughout the Class of 2021, the Bulldogs recently extended an offer to three-star defensive back Javon Bullard of Baldwin County.

"Things are going great. I'm truly blessed to be in the position I'm in. It’s very exciting for me and the family," Bullard said of the increased attention. "I hear from a great bit of schools daily, including Georgia, Pittsburgh, NC State, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Kansas State."

When it comes to Georgia, however, that relationship has been blossoming for some time.

"It's grown through talks with Coach [Charlton] Warren and Coach [Dan] Lanning, establishing bonds and relationships. They were just telling me how excited they were to be recruiting me, and that they loved the way I played ball," Bullard said. "Coach Warren hit me up one day and told me, 'Georgia wants to offer you a full scholarship to play ball.'"

For the Macon-based defender, the words set off a flurry of emotion.

"It was great. The family and I were extremely excited, definitely," Bullard said. "SEC football has always stuck out to me. It’s just the fact that they are in-state, plus they're a top 10 program. When you think Georgia, you think defense, toughness, and respect. Georgia is always a contender to win a championship."

As for what coaches think of when it comes to Bullard, that's also been made clear.

"Explosiveness and my sense of urgency to get to the ball," he said.

Still, the in-state lure is being challenged by top programs around the nation.

"Tennessee, South Carolina, Pittsburgh, Louisville, and Ohio State are in all in touch," Bullard said.

One program will have to establish themselves post-shutdown.

"I'm just looking for somewhere that I would fit in, not only on the field, but in the organization as a whole. I'm looking to be valued on and off the field," Bullard said. "I'm just looking for a place to call home."

Could that be Georgia? He'll have to take a visit first.

"I haven't been, but yes, I do plan to go [to Athens]," Bullard said. "I want to see what the culture at the school is like."