



LOS ANGELES - Darnell Washington kept things under wraps on Saturday.

Georgia’s massive tight end didn’t give much away when it comes to the ankle injury he suffered in last Saturday’s Peach Bowl win over Ohio State. Washington said he’s “doing good,” but didn’t elaborate on the specific nature of his injury.

Washington did say that he couldn’t put much pressure on his foot after the Ohio State game. But he’s feeling much better after six days of rehab.

That process started in Georgia’s rehab pool. Washington has progressed from there, participating in practice sessions by doing work off to the side.

At Saturday’s College Football Playoff media day, Washington didn’t wear a brace on his ankle. He walked with only a slight limp.

Washington declined to put a percentage on his health with two days left before the game. But it appears as if the big man will at least try to give it a go come Monday night.

Sources told UGASports that Washington did not have an ankle sprain but did have a contusion. He is supposedly going to have a specially fitted brace available to wear for the game. Another source said his availability will come down to a pain tolerance issue. Washinton has told his mother he will play.