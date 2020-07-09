UGASports - Could the SEC follow the Big Ten's conference only lead?

When the Ivy League announced Wednesday that it was canceling football for the upcoming fall semester due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, eyebrows were raised.

That was just the beginning.

On Thursday, the Big Ten Conference announced it would be playing a conference-only schedule this fall. The ACC is considering doing the same thing, according to Brett McMurphy of Stadium Network. However, no official decision has been made.

Could the SEC follow suit?

Georgia athletic director Greg McGarity told UGASports via text late Thursday afternoon that it was “way too early to comment, until we know more."

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey later released a statement regarding the conference’s plans.

"The Southeastern Conference will continue to meet regularly with our campus leaders in the coming weeks, guided by medical advisors, to make the important decisions necessary to determine the best path forward related to the SEC fall sports,” Sankey said. “We recognize challenges ahead and know the well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and fans must remain at the forefront of those decisions."

More and more, it appears the Bulldogs’ fall schedule is about to get a makeover.

Let's assume the ACC follows through and goes to a conference-only schedule. Not only would Georgia’s season-opener against Virginia in Mercedes Benz Stadium be out the window, but the annual grudge match against Georgia Tech would also be wiped out for the first time since 1925.

If the SEC decides to follow suit, that means the team’s other non-conference contests against FCS East Tennessee State and Louisiana-Monroe would also be canceled. Barring any decision by the league to add additional conference games, that would mean Georgia would open its season Sept. 19 in Tuscaloosa against Alabama.

Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk, in a Zoom call with Tigers beat writers, confirmed an SEC-only schedule is among the models that have been discussed.

Sterk made the comments in a story published Thursday on our sister site, PowerMizzou.com.

“So, I think I've said before, we’ve looked at about 12 different models of what we could do. So, depending on what occurs, we’ll make adjustments on that. And by the end of July we should be—I guess we're in July—making those decisions on what we try to implement,” Sterk said. “As far as non-conference, I’ve had some conversations, just texts. And they’ve sent examples of their protocols and things like that. But it’s been mostly the conference commissioners, at this point, talking a lot as far as what are our expectations, and trying to come up with standardized levels. Then we'll drill down with individual schools. But yeah, there have been conversations on all those fronts.”

SEC athletic directors are expected to meet again on Monday.