During his postgame press conference, head coach Mike White was asked to sum up why Georgia was playing its best basketball in recent memory.

He responded with one word - confidence.

Take Wednesday’s 76-66 win over Arkansas, for example.

“I told our guys after the game; we didn’t really flinch. This is the fifth or sixth game like that, where games can go the other way if your body language is a little bit different when you’ve got guys looking around saying, ‘Oh my goodness, we’re not supposed to win this one,'" White said. “It’s not who’s going to step up and hit a shot for us. But this team has been pretty good in that regard. I don’t know where we’ll finish, but we’re getting better. I don’t always like the way we’re executing, I don’t always love our shot selection, but I like our level of confidence right now.”

As he should.

Wednesday night’s win was the 10th straight for Georgia, matching the fourth-longest such streak in school history, dating back to the 1930-1931 season.

The Bulldogs (12-3, 2-0) also boast the 10th-longest active streak among Power Conference programs. Georgia is also 2-0 in the conference for the first time since the 2013-2014 campaign and enters Saturday’s game against 5th-ranked Tennessee as one of the nation’s hottest teams.

Not bad for a program that was picked to finish 13th out of 14 schools in the preseason conference poll.

“We’ve worked so hard,” said senior guard Justin Hill, who led the Bulldogs with a season-high 19 points and just one turnover in 24 minutes of play. “We expected this. Even when nobody believed in us, we know what we have and we know what we bring day in and day out.”

Fellow senior Noah Thomasson agreed.

“I said at SEC Media Days that we try not to look at that stuff,” Thomasson said. “This was a brand new team. Nobody knew what we had in our locker room. We still try not to look at the standings, whether we’re 2-0 or 0-2. It’s take one day at a time and get ready to play.”