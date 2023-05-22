A trio of Bulldogs earned All-SEC baseball honors as announced by the 14 league coaches Monday afternoon.

That list includes redshirt freshman Charlie Condon, who was named the SEC Freshman of the Year.

Ben Anderson, along with Alabama’s Andrew Pinckney, are the SEC Co-Scholar-Athletes of the Year. Condon was named the SEC Freshman of the Year. LSU’s Dylan Crews was named SEC Player of the Year, LSU’s Paul Skenes is the SEC Pitcher of the Year. Arkansas’ Dave Van Horn was voted the SEC Coach of the Year.

Anderson, a native of LaGrange, holds a degree in biochemistry and is pursuing a master’s degree with a 3.79-grade point average in biomedical sciences. He plans to attend medical school after his playing career. Anderson is the first Georgia baseball player to earn an NCAA postgraduate scholarship, and he is the third to earn SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year honors in consecutive seasons.

He has started 51 games and posted a .282 batting average with 12 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 28 RBI and a perfect fielding percentage. Pinckney recently earned his degree in management information systems with a 3.52 grade point average. Pinckney is hitting .347 in his junior campaign with 15 home runs and 49 RBI. Anderson is the third Bulldog to be named SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year since the league added this award in 2004. Anderson joins Gordon Beckham (2008) and Keegan McGovern (2018) as Bulldog recipients.

Condon, a native of Marietta, is among the SEC leaders in batting (.393), hits (81) and RBI (67), and his 25 home runs this season is an SEC freshman record, breaking the previous mark of 22. Earlier this season, Condon had a 37-game on-base streak and a 24-game hitting streak. He also leads the SEC in home runs in conference games this season (16).

In Georgia history, Condon’s 25 home runs ranks second in a season behind Beckham who tallied 28 in leading Georgia to the 2008 College World Series Finals. Also, Condon was a second-team All-SEC selection at first base plus was named to the Freshman All-SEC team. Condon is Georgia’s first SEC Freshman of the Year since the award was added by the league in 2000.

Fernando Gonzalez was named the catcher on the 11-man SEC All-Defensive Team. A junior native of Panama City, Panama, he has appeared in 43 games including 41 starts. He has a .994 fielding percentage with 293 putouts, 20 assists, and two errors. The past seven games, he has served as a designated hitter due to an elbow injury. He is batting .232 with nine doubles, six home runs, and 25 RBI. He is out for the year after suffering a hamate bone injury over the weekend against LSU.

Crews leads the SEC and is ranked seventh nationally with a .423 batting average. He has 14 home runs, 13 doubles, and 57 RBI so far this season. He is the first to garner SEC Player of the Year honors in consecutive seasons. Skenes leads the SEC in wins (10), strikeouts (164), and earned run average (1.77). Van Horn led the Razorbacks to their fourth SEC regular season title and second in the last three seasons.

2023 SEC Baseball Awards

Player of the Year: Dylan Crews, LSU

Pitcher of the Year: Paul Skenes, LSU

Freshman of the Year: Charlie Condon, Georgia

Co-Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Ben Anderson, Georgia; Co-Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Andrew Pinckney, Alabama

Coach of the Year: Dave Van Horn, Arkansas

First Team All-SEC

C: Cole Messina, South Carolina

1B: Jac Caglianone, Florida

2B: Cade Kurland, Florida

3B: Tommy White, LSU

SS: Josh Rivera, Florida

OF (3): Dylan Crews, LSU; Wyatt Langford, Florida; Ethan Petry, South Carolina

SP (2): Paul Skenes, LSU; Hagen Smith, Arkansas

RP: Brandon Neely, Florida

DH/UT: Hunter Hines, Mississippi State

Second Team All-SEC

C: Calvin Harris, Ole Miss

1B: Charlie Condon, Georgia

2B: Emilien Pitre, Kentucky

3B (2): Luke Mann, Missouri*; Bryson Ware, Auburn*

SS: Jacob Gonzalez, Ole Miss

OF (4): Kemp Alderman, Ole Miss; Enrique Bradfield Jr., Vanderbilt; Andrew Pinckney, Alabama*; Jared Dickey, Tennessee*

SP (2): Devin Futrell, Vanderbilt; Brandon Sproat, Florida

RP: Nick Maldonado, Vanderbilt

DH/UT: Kendall Diggs, Arkansas

Freshman All-SEC Team

Charlie Condon, Georgia; Ethan Petry, South Carolina; Ike Irish, Auburn; Cade Kurland, Florida; Colby Shelton, Alabama; Jared Jones, LSU; Jace LaViolette, Texas A&M; Alton Davis II, Alabama; Dakota Jordan, Mississippi State; Gage Wood, Arkansas; RJ Austin, Vanderbilt; Luke Heyman, Florida

SEC All-Defensive Team

C: Fernando Gonzalez, Georgia

1B (2): Drew Williamson, Alabama*; Hunter Gilliam, Kentucky*

2B: Emilien Pitre, Kentucky

3B: Davis Diaz, Vanderbilt

SS: Jim Jarvis, Alabama

OF (4): Enrique Bradfield, Jr., Vanderbilt; Dylan Crews, LSU; Tavian Josenberger, Arkansas*; Kason Howell, Auburn*

P: Hagen Smith, Arkansas

*Ties (Ties are not broken)