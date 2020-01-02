NEW ORLEANS: Short-handed though they were, No. 5 Georgia capped its 2019 season on a positive note by dispatching No. 7 Baylor in the Sugar Bowl Wednesday night, 26-14.

The victory brings the Bulldogs' final record to 12-2.

