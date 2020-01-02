0 – Georgia allowed just two rushing touchdowns this season (best in the nation), but zero were by running backs (both were by quarterbacks).

0-for-3 – Baylor did a pretty good job converting 8 of 18 third downs, but they went 0-for-3 on fourth down conversions.

1 – D’Andre Swift had one rush attempt for two yards; however, he came up big in the toss-back to Jake Fromm on the flea-flicker to George Pickens.

2 – Richard LeCounte picked off two passes. His two interceptions matched his season total entering the Sugar Bowl. The two also ties a Georgia bowl record with six others, including three who did it in a Sugar Bowl (Scott Woerner, Ronnie Harris, and Asher Allen).

2 – Baylor’s James Lynch was named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year this season, but managed just two tackles in the game, including one sack.

3 – Matt Landers had a career-high three receptions, including his first career touchdown reception.

3 – Georgia had three sacks on the night courtesy of Azeez Ojulari, Travon Walker, and Adam Anderson.

3 – Three Bulldogs made their first career starts (Zamir White, Warren Ericson and Devonte Wyatt).

4 – Tyler Simmons tied his career-high with four receptions. He also added 22 yards rushing.

5 – The Bulldogs won their fifth Sugar Bowl game, which is the most of any bowl game they have played in.

5 – Georgia now has a perfect 5-0 record against Baylor all-time.

6 – Kenny McIntosh had six rush attempts including his first in the first half of a game. He ended up with 26 yards on the ground and had his first career reception.

6 - The number of yards Jake Camarda picked up on a fake field goal attempt that resulted in a first down.

7- Camarda had seven punts, three of which ended up inside the 20-yard line.

7 - The Bulldogs had seven tackles for loss led by Malik Herring’s 1-1/2.

8 – Pickens caught a 27-yard touchdown pass early in the second quarter. It was his eighth touchdown reception of the season, which is currently the top mark among true freshmen in the nation.

8 – DJ Daniel ended the night with a career-high eight tackles, which led all Bulldogs.

12 – Pickens had 12 receptions in the game (11 in the first half). The 12 tied a UGA bowl game record held by Hines Ward in the 1998 Outback Bowl against Wisconsin. It's also tied for the third-most in any game by a Bulldog, tying Randy McMichael for his 2000 game against Georgia Tech.

12.57 – Georgia has allowed 12.57 points per game, which is the lowest ever by a Bulldog team playing 12 or more games in a season. Plus, that's second in the nation behind Clemson’s 11.5. However, if Clemson allows 28 points to LSU on Monday, that will give Clemson 12.6 on the nose, and Georgia will win the scoring defense title. The only time the Bulldogs have won the scoring defense title was in 1968.

12 – The Bulldogs' win total for the season. It is the fifth time they have reached at least 12 wins, and the second time under Kirby Smart.

+14/-3 – Baylor entered the game with a +14 turnover ratio, but lost three on Wednesday compared to zero by Georgia.

18/92/1 – Those numbers represented Zamir White’s rushing line for the night. The 18 attempts and 92 yards rushing were both career-highs, and the touchdown run was his first since the Arkansas State game on September 14.

24 – Jake Fromm ended his junior season with 24 touchdown passes, including two against Baylor. The 24 ties what he had as a freshman, but six shy of what he had as a sophomore.

27 – Rodrigo Blankenship ended the 2019 season with 27 field goals, which is the second highest in one season behind Billy Bennett’s 31 in 2003.

30 – Fromm had his 2nd career win with at least 30 pass attempts in a game, with the other being against Florida this season.

32 – Georgia won its 32nd career bowl game, which is the third-most among all schools (Alabama and Southern California have more).

35.2/14 – Baylor entered the game averaging 35.2 points per game, but managed just 14 against the Georgia defense.

49 – Pickens ended his season with 49 receptions which led the team and is the third-highest total by a freshman in school history behind A.J. Green and Terrence Edwards.

66.7 – Fromm was 20-for-30 passing on Wednesday. The 66.7 completion percentage snapped a five-game streak in which he threw under 50 percent. The last time he was over was against the Gators, when he was 20 for 30 for a 66.7 completion percentage as well.

82.5 – Blankenship finished his collegiate career connecting of 80 of 97 field goals or 82.5 percent (the highest career percentage by a Georgia kicker).

100 – This was the last game that Georgia played in a season of the 2010s. This was also the 100th win in that time period, and it was the first time ever a Bulldog team has reached triple digits in one decade.

200-for-200 - Blankenship also finishes his career with exactly 200 extra points made. He never missed one as a Bulldog (credit the snapper and holder for this stat as well). The 200 in a row is an SEC record.