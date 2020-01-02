Postgame thoughts and observations
Despite the roster limitations we all knew coming into the game, the Bulldogs put forth a passionate performance in all phases to end the season on a positive note with a 26-14 victory over seventh-ranked Baylor in the Sugar Bowl.
Here are my observations, along with our initial, pre-review PFF grades (www.PFF.com).
Absenteeism versus Presenteeism
Players out (or very limited) for #UGA tonight:— Radi Nabulsi (@RadiNabulsi) January 1, 2020
- Top 2 running backs
- 3 o-line starters
- One All-American safety
- One All-Conference defensive lineman
- 2 of its top 4 receivers
- Its starting punt returner
- Its top kick returner
But other than that everything's fine.
Absenteeism is what you see in the tweet above. The fifth-ranked team in the country, in the Sugar Bowl against seventh-ranked Baylor, was dealing with numerous players who were just plain not physically present or severely limited. That number even increased by one early in the game, as James Cook went out with a rib injury. Presentee-ism, however, is what the Bulldogs dealt with in New Orleans a year ago against Texas; numerous players were physically present, but their minds seemed to be elsewhere. It was quite obvious from the start in this year's game, and as the game progressed, that presentee-ism was not an issue for Georgia this time around. Kirby Smart learned from last year and brought a dialed-in group to the Big Easy.
Offensive line
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news