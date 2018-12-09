Comparing Georgia's progression from LSU to the SEC Championship
On the evening of October 13, few people would have believed if you suggested Georgia was going to play sound football versus Alabama in the SEC Championship. Georgia looked vulnerable and discombobulated. The "work-in-progress" mantra took Georgia on a seven-week trek between Baton Rouge and Atlanta.
Despite its fourth-quarter woes against Alabama, Georgia showed great strides leading up to that championship game. Kirby Smart and company are clearly moving the Bulldogs' process closer to a national championship.
Here are some of the areas where Georgia improved the most (and one where they did not).
Quarterback confidence
A quarterback's confidence is reflective of the faith he has in the blocking, communication, and the ability of his receivers. It also displays the effectiveness of the offensive game plan. It was all off-kilter against LSU. Jake Fromm was hesitant, the offensive line was shaky, and Jim Chaney was outcoached by Dave Aranda.
Jake Fromm's touchdown pass to Riley Riley showed how fearlessly Fromm was playing. It's a difficult throw with a very small window for success.
Fromm's stat line from Georgia's last three games is incredible:
43-60
582 yards
8 touchdowns
0 interceptions
