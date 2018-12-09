On the evening of October 13, few people would have believed if you suggested Georgia was going to play sound football versus Alabama in the SEC Championship. Georgia looked vulnerable and discombobulated. The "work-in-progress" mantra took Georgia on a seven-week trek between Baton Rouge and Atlanta.

Despite its fourth-quarter woes against Alabama, Georgia showed great strides leading up to that championship game. Kirby Smart and company are clearly moving the Bulldogs' process closer to a national championship.

Here are some of the areas where Georgia improved the most (and one where they did not).