Kirby Smart has not been in need of convincing sales pitches since he arrived in Athens.

Georgia's head coach has taken Bulldog recruiting to a new level since arriving in 2016. Through one pitch or another, Smart has had no problem convincing talented prospects to come to Athens.

Recently, Smart's main pitch has focused on long-term development. In a world increasingly dominated with talk of NIL dollars, Smart sells recruits on the money they'll earn down the line if they come to Athens, develop, and head off to the NFL

But over the past few months, a new refrain has come up among Georgia commits and targets.